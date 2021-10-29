India falling behind on near-term renewables capacity goal: Report

The country will have built 130 gigawatts of renewables capacity including wind and solar by 2022, short of reaching the government’s target of 175 gigawatts, said Sumant Sinha, chairman of ReNew Energy Global Plc, in an interview Thursday. The country would likely have auctioned the remaining 45 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2022, which can get built in another 12 to 18 months, he said.