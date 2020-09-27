India far from achieving herd immunity: Harsh Vardhan

“In the early days of the pandemic, as the kits were imported, the price tended to be high. But now, supplies of testing kits have also stabilized and domestic production of these kits have also commenced," he said adding the Ministry of Health has written to States and Union Territories to engage private laboratories at mutually agreeable lower rates. “I have spoken personally to several State health ministers regarding reduction of prices of testing in their respective states," said Harsh Vardhan.