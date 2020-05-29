India’s farmers told to beat drums, utensils to scare locusts away

The control work is in full swing in coordination with states and the Border Security Force, the farm ministry said. There was no information regarding entry of any new locust swarm from India-Pakistan border areas as of Thursday. However, locusts entered from Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with control operations going on, it said. There are some active swarms of immature locusts in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.