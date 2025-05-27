Deadly roads: Centre fast-tracks highway audits amid rising fatalities
SummaryWith over 20 people dying every hour on Indian roads, the government is racing to fix black spots on national highways. Experts warn that audits alone won’t be enough without systemic changes to enforcement and infrastructure.
New Delhi: With over 20 people dying every hour on India’s roads, the Centre has moved to fast-track an urgent audit of the country’s most dangerous highway stretches, known as accident-prone black spots, by mid-July. These are typically road stretches that have seen a defined number of crashes or fatalities over a three-year period, as per ministry norms.