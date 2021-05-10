India took only 114 days to administer 17 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine , the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The United States took 115 days to administer 17 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine, while China took 119 days to cross the same number, it said.

The Union health ministry said 2,43,958 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively 20,29,395 people across 30 states and union territories.

The total number of doses administered across the country so far stands at 17,01,53,432, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 95,46,871 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 64,71,090 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,39,71,341 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 77,54,283 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 20,29,395 people in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,51,74,561 and 65,55,714 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,36,72,259 and 1,49,77,918 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

As many as 6,71,646 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, the 114th day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

"In view of today being a holiday/Sunday, many States and UTs did not organise vaccination sessions," the ministry said.

According to provisional data, 3,97,231 beneficiaries were administered the first dose of the vaccine and 2,74,415 were given the second dose, it said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

India provides 18 cr vaccine doses to states, UTs

India has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to States and Union Territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses, as per data available at 8 am on Monday, said the government.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than one crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than nine lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next three days.

Meanwhile, the country registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours today. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.

