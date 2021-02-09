India fastest country to reach 6 mn covid vaccinations mark: Health Ministry

India is the fastest country in the world to vaccinate 6 million people in 24 days, said Union Health Ministry on Monday while comparing its figures with that of the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

"In the last 24 days, India is the fastest country to reach 6 million vaccinations in the world. USA took 26 days to reach while the UK took 46 days to reach 6 million vaccinations," Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said in the press conference.

Stating the latest numbers, he said, "As of February 8, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 60,35,660, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 54,12,270. So far, 6,23,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 2. Today vaccination sessions were organised in 35 states and Union Territories and 2,23,298 people have been vaccinated till 6 pm."

The vaccination drive was launched on January 16. Health Care Workers (HCW) coverage of more than 65 per cent in 11 States and Union Territories which is lead by Bihar. While Delhi leads states which has done less than 40 percent vaccination of HCW.

The Additional Secretary said no case of serious or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) or death is attributable to vaccination till date.

"Total 29 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0005 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 29 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died. In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from B/L Facial Palsy has been hospitalized at Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and is stable," read the release by the Union Health Ministry.

"Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported of a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," it said.

As many as 11,831 new COVID-19 cases and 11,904 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 1,08,38,194, including 1,48,609 active cases and 1,05,34,505 recoveries.

So far, 1,55,080 lives have been claimed by the virus in the country including 84 in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via