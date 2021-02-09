India fastest country to reach 6 mn covid vaccinations mark: Health Ministry

"Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported of a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," it said.

