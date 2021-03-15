OPEN APP
India February WPI inflation surges to 4.17%

NEW DELHI: India’s wholesale price index-based inflation surged February to touch 4.17%, with a rise in fuel and food inflation and firming up of manufactures' pricing power. The reading for January was at 2.03%.

Data released by the industry department showed both food and fuel inflation entered positive territory, rising at 1.36% and 0.58% in February, while inflation rate of manufactured items rose to 5.81% during the month.

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT

Among food items, wholesale prices of onions, pulses, fruits rose year-on-year, while textiles, chemical products, plastic products, basic metals saw increased pricing pressure.

Retail inflation in February, data for which was released on Friday, accelerated to 5.03% from a 16-month low in January, as the pace of food and fuel price rises rose to 3.87% and 3.53%, respectively.

This is the last set of inflation data before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry announce a fresh inflation targeting framework in April. The central bank has supported maintaining the existing inflation target of 4% within a band of 2 percentage points. The RBI in a report on currency and finance (RCF) for the year 2020-21 has favoured retaining the current inflation targeting framework for the next five years.

"It is important to recognize that while setting a single target/tolerance band for the next five years, structural changes that may materialize or the type of shocks that may hit the economy are difficult to anticipate fully. Hence, flexibility must be built into the framework, without undermining the discipline of the inflation target, which has to be forward-looking to ensure that inflation expectations are firmly anchored over the medium term to facilitate decisions on investment, savings and consumption," the report said.

The central bank in its latest monetary policy in February had cautioned that the slowing of inflation could be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices as demand normalises and firms regain pricing power. It marginally raised the inflation forecast to 5-5.2% from 4.6-5.2% for the first half of the next fiscal year while drawing comfort from slower food inflation.



