Fertility is falling, yet fewer women have jobs: Here’s the data that explains this Indian anomaly

Yet marriage in India is near-universal: only 1% of women and 3% of men had never married by the age of 45-49 years (NFHS 2019-21). The average woman marries early (median age at first marriage among women aged 25-49 years was 18.9 years), and her first child is also born quickly (median age at first childbirth: 21.2 years). For women with 12 or more years of schooling, marriage and childbirth are delayed by about three years, but it is still far lower than the 29-30 years of age at which women in advanced countries have their first child.