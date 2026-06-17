Fertility is falling, yet fewer women have jobs: Here’s the data that explains this Indian anomaly

India’s demographic story has taken the country by storm, especially since The Economist, as part of a cover story this month, highlighted that the country's fertility rate was falling below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman. Around the same time, initial results from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2023-24 showed that India’s total fertility rate was 2.0, and the data from the Sample Registration System showed an even lower figure of 1.9 for 2024.