Cashin' or caution? Decoding India's festive-season spending habits
The government has done its part by implementing income tax and GST cuts, putting more money in people's pockets. Will Indians splurge this extra cash over the next couple of months or will caution win out?
The second half of the year, a whirlwind of celebrations from Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, is here, bringing with it the smell of festive sweets and the sight of decorated homes. But this season is more than just a time for family and feasting – it's a make-or-break period for many businesses.