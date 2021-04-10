India finalizes air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Indian government has finalized an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, which will allow all eligible passengers to travel between the two countries, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said on Twitter on Saturday.

A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between two nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 27 countries, which include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

As things stand, regular international commercial flight operations remain suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Indian government recently extended the ban on international commercial flights at least till 30 April. However, dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries continue to operate.

