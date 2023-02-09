Home / News / India /  India finds big lithium reserve in J&K
Back

NEW DELHI : In a major boost to India's self-sufficiency in electric vehicle batteries, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered lithium for the first time in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir (UT). 

This is the first significant mineral discovery in India, as previously only a small reserve had been discovered in Karnataka.

It attributes the discovery to the mines ministry's new focus on rare earths.

 “We have re-oriented our exploration measures towards critical and strategic minerals and this discovery is a vindication of our efforts," Vivek Bhardwaj, secretary, Ministry of Mines, said to a query by Mint. 

Since lithium is a key component of batteries used in electric vehicles, the government is searching for rare metal reserves both within and outside the country. 

Apart from GSI, a consortium of three Public-sector Undertaking companies – National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Corp – is working to provide a vehicle for research & development for recycling, acquisition, and also joint manufacturing of Lithium-ion batteries. 

Lithium reserves are concentrated in the lithium triangle in South America – Argentina, Bolivia & Chile, with 50% of the deposits concentrated in these regions. China, meanwhile, has the lead over other countries and China controls 75% of Lithium refining.  

India's plan to increase EV penetration by 30% by 2030 relies heavily on lithium - as of now, only a little more than 1% of all vehicle sales in the country are electric vehicles.

A lithium battery is the only alternative for electric vehicles since it has a high power-to-weight ratio, enabling it to provide a large charge while keeping the vehicle's curb weight low. Additionally, it is more energy efficient and performs better at a wide range of temperatures. This makes it a safer, more reliable method than other materials.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x