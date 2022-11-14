India, Finland agree to explore new areas of cooperation

Singh also reiterated India’s focus on collaboration even in StartUps. He also recalled that following the signing of the joint declaration during the visit of Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs, Finland on 18th April 2022, both sides have initiated collaboration in Quantum Technologies. Indian side has already identified four premier institutes viz IISER, Pune, IIT Madras, TIFR Mumbai and C-DAC Pune to work with Finnish institutions on joint development of Quantum Computer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}