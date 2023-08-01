India, Finland to set up sustainability working group

India and Finland are planning to set up a governmental working group on sustainability, said Kimmo Siira, Counsellor (Trade and Investments) in the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi. The focus of the grouping is to be on energy, given that Finland is pushing investments in biofuels and renewable energy in India. Finland is also lending its expertise to India, since New Delhi is planning to study the Nordic power grid. India, which proposed the creation of this group, will be represented by the Ministries of Environment, Power and Renewable Energy and Natural Gas. NITI Aayog may also be a part of the group.

