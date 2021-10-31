India's first manned ocean mission Samudrayan was launched in Chennai on Friday by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh.

At the launch event, he said, "With the launch of this Unique Ocean Mission, India joins the elite club of nations such as the USA, Russia, Japan, France and China to have such underwater vehicles for carrying out subsea activities."

1) India’s first manned ocean mission 'Samudrayan.' Sagar Nidhi is a premier research vessel of the National Institute of Ocean Technology.

2) The new vessel is for purposes including survey and exploration of resources, oceanography and would feature radar, seismic components as well and it could study characteristics of the sea bed.

3) An important aspect of the proposed vessel is that its seismic components could send seismic signals to understand the properties of rocks, soil, the overall seabed that would help ascertain presence of minerals, oil, hydrothermal vents and so on, the official said answering a question.

4) The seismic sensors or equipment may, however, have to be imported, and the utility of the radar includes a forecast for cyclones.

5) The proposed new ship, which would cost about ₹1000 to ₹1,200 crore, is also a replacement for the 38-year-old vessel ORV Sagar Kanya.

6) Dr Jitendra Singh said that this niche technology shall facilitate the Ministry of Earth Sciences, MoES in carrying out deep ocean exploration of the non-living resources such as polymetallic manganese nodules, gas hydrates, hydro-thermal sulphides and cobalt crusts, located at a depth between 1000 and 5500 meters.

7) He also said that the preliminary design of the manned submersible MATSYA 6000 is completed and the realization of a vehicle is started with various organizations including ISRO, IITM and DRDO roped-in to support the development.

8) MATSYA 6000, the deepwater manned submersible will be ready for trials by the second quarter of 2024.

9) It is the first time that such a deep-sea vessel, with advanced capabilities like a feature to send seismic signals into deep ocean depths would be built in India.

10) The Central government had approved the deep ocean mission to be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences at a total budget of ₹4,077 crore for 5 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.