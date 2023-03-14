India first responder in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief: CDS Anil Chauhan1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:24 PM IST
The CDS said that timely launch of Operation Dost following the recent earthquake in Turkey was testimony to India’s willingness to extend help to all possible corners of the globe
New Delhi: India has emerged as the first responder in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) at global level, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday.
