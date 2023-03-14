New Delhi: India has emerged as the first responder in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) at global level, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday.

in his virtual message at a workshop on Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief, Risk Mitigation and Disaster Resilience, the CDS said that timely launch of Operation Dost following the recent earthquake in Turkey was testimony to India’s willingness to extend help to all possible corners of the globe.

The workshop was organized as part of India’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and was attended by speakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, Mongolia, Pakistan and China along with speaker from Russia in the virtual mode.

“In keeping with our cultural beliefs of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the whole world is one family, India has been playing an important role in providing HADR in the region and beyond", he added, citing the instances such as Operation Maitri – rescue operations during earthquake in Nepal, Assistance to Sri Lanka in 2016 during Cyclone Roanu, earthquake in Indonesia in 2018, flooding in Madagascar in January 2020, Supply of Vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic etc.

He said the armed forces along with dedicated organizational structure are often the first responders in the event of any disaster. The ability to work in hostile environment, organizational skills and logistics know-hows make the Armed Forces most suited for HADR operations.

