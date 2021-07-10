India called for mutual recognition of CoWIN vaccination certificates, lifting travel restrictions, longer duration of business visas, and portability of social security benefits of Indians working during a recent bilateral discussion with Italy.

The two countries came together virtually on Friday for 21st session of India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), informed Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The session was co-chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Italy's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio.

Both nations discussed at length matters related to bilateral trade and investment and economic cooperation in the areas of food processing, textiles, leather, railways, start-ups and promotion of SMEs, which play crucial role in economic growth and employment generation, the ministry said.

The bilateral market access issues and non-tariff barriers were also discussed to facilitate trade and investment. The progress on the outcomes of India-EU leaders Summit in Porto, Portugal was also reviewed.

Following the government-to-government JCEC session, a government-to-business session on energy partnership was held virtually with the two ministers in attendance. During the meeting, three Indian companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Solar, ReNew Power - and three Italian companies - Enel Green Power, Snam, Maire Tecnimont - made presentations focusing on the areas of green economy, clean technology and promotion of use of renewable energy for grid-based multi-energy systems.





