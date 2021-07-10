India flags mutual recognition of CoWIN certificates, travel curbs with Italy

Following the government-to-government JCEC session, a government-to-business session on energy partnership was held virtually with the two ministers in attendance. During the meeting, three Indian companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Solar, ReNew Power - and three Italian companies - Enel Green Power, Snam, Maire Tecnimont - made presentations focusing on the areas of green economy, clean technology and promotion of use of renewable energy for grid-based multi-energy systems.