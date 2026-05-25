NEW DELHI: India has issued an urgent public health notice asking patients, consumers and healthcare professionals across the country to closely monitor and report any adverse reaction associated with the use of semaglutide and other popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, according to two officials and a document seen by Mint.
India issues urgent public health notice for all GLP-1 drugs including semaglutide
SummaryThe IPC has called for close monitoring of adverse reactions to semaglutide and other GLP-1 medications amid rising usage. Authorities emphasize post-marketing surveillance to identify side-effects and ensure safety for patients using these popular diabetes and weight-loss therapies.
NEW DELHI: India has issued an urgent public health notice asking patients, consumers and healthcare professionals across the country to closely monitor and report any adverse reaction associated with the use of semaglutide and other popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, according to two officials and a document seen by Mint.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.