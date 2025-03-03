New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Flanders' Minister-President Matthias Diependaele on Monday called for stronger collaboration between India and Flanders in tackling water and waste management challenges, emphasizing that while the scale may be different, both regions face similar threats from climate change.

Speaking at the Belgium-India: Water & Waste Management Solutions for a Climate-Resilient World seminar in New Delhi, Diependaele highlighted that Flanders, like India, is grappling with water-related issues and is adopting new technologies to mitigate risks.

"Water is a vital resource for agriculture, industry, and households. Challenges like water scarcity, water stress, torrential rains, and rising sea levels require a holistic and integrated approach. Like India, Flanders must also protect itself from the effects of climate change. By working together, we can develop innovative and resilient solutions," he said.

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium, accounts of nearly 45 per cent of Belgium territory and is recognized for its strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Diependaele praised India's efforts to improve water access but acknowledged that challenges remain, especially in rural areas. "India has made significant strides, but access to clean water remains a challenge in remote regions. Flemish companies, such as Incofin, are working on financing solutions for sustainable drinking water supply in rural communities," he noted.

Diependaele also underscored Flanders' expertise in waste management and how its experience could help India's Swachh Bharat Mission. "In Flanders today, we recycle up to 80 per cent of our waste. This was achieved through a combination of policies and, more importantly, citizen responsibility. Imagine a world where all waste is turned into a new resource. Flemish companies are already working with Indian partners towards this goal," he said.

Companies like Trevi, Delta EM, and Thinkip are bringing their advanced waste treatment solutions to India, while Indian firms like Re Sustainability and Junktion Green are leading local efforts.

Apart from drought and water scarcity, rising sea levels pose a significant risk to both India and Flanders.

"Through our experience with floods, we have become firm believers in nature-based solutions. This commitment is reflected in our Coastal Vision project, which will protect our coastlines beyond 2050. Our companies, such as Jan De Nul, are already working on coastal protection and biodiversity projects that could have a direct impact in India," Diependaele said.

With India ramping up its focus on climate resilience and sustainable urban planning, the Flemish Minister-President expressed confidence that collaborations between Indian and Flemish companies would yield tangible results. "The partnerships we are discussing today are not just theoretical. They are real, actionable solutions that can make a difference," he concluded.

The seminar, organized by Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), is part of Belgium's high-level economic mission to India, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid. The delegation, comprising 326 officials and industry leaders, is in India to explore economic cooperation in key sectors, including climate solutions, renewable energy, and infrastructure. The mission will cover New Delhi and Mumbai, with over 30 agreements expected to be finalized.