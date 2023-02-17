India focusing on 300 million tonne annual steel production by 2030: Scindia
Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that large scale augmentation will be done to double production from present capacity of 150 million tonnes per annum to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that large scale augmentation will be done to double production from present capacity of 150 million tonnes per annum to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×