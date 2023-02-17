India focusing on 300 million tonne annual steel production by 2030: Scindia

NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that large scale augmentation will be done to double production from present capacity of 150 million tonnes per annum to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Addressing the fourth Global Zinc Summit -2023, the minister said that the country has already emerged as the second largest steel producer in the world and our per capita steel consumption has gone up from 57kg to 78kg during the last nine years.

Scindia said that we have awarded 54 applications submitted from close to 26 companies under the Production Linked incentive (PLI) for specialty steel.

The Union Cabinet in July 2021 approved a ₹6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India. The PLI will help to extent production capacity of 26 Million Ton per annum and investment of ₹30,000 crore with the employment generation for 55,000 people.

The Minister added that government has announced a huge capex of ₹10 lakh crore for infrastructure development which has opened tremendous investment opportunities across the sectors.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s commitment to net zero carbon emission by 2030, the Steel Minister said, “we have to learn to coexist with the environment, we have to learn to respect the environment, there can no longer be a linear model of take, make and dispose. Recycling has to become a part of our existence."