Indian ‘agent’ put on Twitter payroll2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 11:57 PM IST
The government agent may have had access to sensitive user data due to Twitter’s weak security infrastructure, Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko said
The government agent may have had access to sensitive user data due to Twitter’s weak security infrastructure, Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko said
A former Twitter Inc security chief has alleged that the Indian government forced the social media firm to put a government agent on the payroll, according to a whistleblower disclosure with US regulators.