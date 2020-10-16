India formally rolls out research fellowships for Asean students

The programme was originally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018. As per the plan, India had expressed its commitment to offer 1,000 fellowships to Asean students over a three-year period, with 250 students getting the fellowship on year one, 300 on year two and 450 the year after. India has said that it will spend ₹300 crore on the initiative and has earmarked ₹33 crore in 2020-21 budget but it may not be able to spend that looking at the low enrolment in the programme this year.