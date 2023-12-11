India forming global partnerships to secure critical-mineral supplies: Pralhad Joshi
The minister of mines said state-run Khanij Bidesh India Ltd has engaged with several state-owned organisations in other countries to acquire mineral assets, with a special emphasis on special and critical minerals.
New Delhi: Union minister for mines Pralhad Joshi said the ministry is forming multilateral and bilateral partnerships with several countries to secure critical minerals.
