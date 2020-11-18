India forms air bubble arrangement with Ethiopia for international travel

India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ethiopia for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said today.

"Attention travellers! An air travel arrangement has been established between India and Ethiopia. Designated carriers of both countries are permitted to operate flights between the two countries. Please plan your travels accordingly," the Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

Till now, India had formed such arrangements with around 19 countries. These are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine and the US.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.













