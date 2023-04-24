India fourth highest in military purchases, as global spending reaches $2.24 trillion due Russia-Ukraine war3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:20 PM IST
- The United States continues to be the largest military spender globally, with military spending amounting to $877 billion in 2022
India’s military spending of $81.4 billion was the fourth highest in the world in 2022 and saw a jump of 6% from the previous year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday. Global spending on military equipment reached an all-time high of $2.24 trillion in 2022. The report mentioned that 2022 was the eighth consecutive year when global military spending rose. The report comes amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, impacting the security architecture of Europe.
