United States on top despite record inflation:

The United States continues to be the largest military spender globally, with military spending amounting to $877 billion in 2022. This figure represented 39% of the total global military expenditure and was three times higher than the military spending of China, which is the world's second-largest spender. Despite the 0.7% increase in US military spending in real terms in 2022, the increase would have been more significant if it were not for the highest levels of inflation since 1981.