India frames electricity consumers’ rights

NEW DELHI : The Union power ministry has framed 'Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020,’ that calls for round-the-clock supply to consumers across the country and a compensation to be paid, in case of performance standards not met by electricity distribution companies (discoms).

“We are placing the consumer at the centre," said power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Power discoms are the weakest link in the electricity value chain, plagued by low collection, increase in power purchase costs, inadequate tariff hikes and subsidy disbursements, and mounting dues from government departments.

While underlining the import of the new rules, Singh said that following these rules is not optional for the discoms, as it is a law and not a scheme.

“We are going to build it into the law that if you resort to gratuitous load-shedding, you have to pay a penalty and the penalty will be heavy. Disruption of supply on account of acts of god is acceptable. But gratuitous load-shedding is not… So, if you have taken a licence to serve an area, you better serve it," Singh had earlier told Mint.

According to government data, the aggregate loss of discoms was ₹85,000 crore in 2018-19, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation this year. India’s average aggregate technical and commercial loss is currently at 21.4%,one of the highest among the large energy consuming economies.

“The consumers have rights and those rights need to be respected," Singh said on Monday and added, “We have provided for penalties in case of them not being met."

This comes in the backdrop of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government readying a raft of power sector reforms, including implementing the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme in the electricity sector for better targeting of subsidies, promoting retail competition and instilling financial discipline at state-owned discoms.

“The Commission shall notify the standards of performance for the distribution licensees," the union power ministry said in a statement on Monday and added, “Compensation amount to be paid to the consumers by the distribution licensees for violation of standards of performance."

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 also calls for timely and simplified procedure for connection, expediting the modification of existing connection, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

“The distribution licensee shall supply 24x7 power to all consumers. However, the Commission may specify lower hours of supply for some categories of consumers like agriculture," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of the union government working on a Rs3 trillion electricity distribution reform programme to help reduce losses and improve the efficiency of power discoms. The scheme is aimed at helping power discoms trim electricity losses to around 12-15% from present levels and gradually narrow the deficit between the cost of electricity and the price at which it is supplied to ‘zero’ by March 2025. The reforms are also aimed at improving the reliability and quality of power supply.

“These Rules emanate from the conviction that the power systems exist to serve the consumers and the consumers have rights to get the services and reliable, quality electricity," the union power ministry statement said.

With electricity being on the concurrent list, it is for states to ensure quality, reliable and affordable electricity to consumers. All states and union territories had inked memorandum of understandings providing details of the ‘Power for All’ road map.

“Distribution Companies across the country are monopolies – whether government or private – and the consumer has no alternative – therefore it was necessary that the consumers rights be laid down in Rules and a system for enforcement of these rights be put in place. This is what the rules provide for," the statement added.

