NEW DELHI : India and France have adopted a road map on the blue economy and ocean governance to enhance their partnership for the exploitation and preservation of marine resources through economic, infrastructure and scientific cooperation.

The road map was adopted at a meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Sunday.

The road map is part of measures agreed by the two countries to deepen their bilateral strategic partnership, especially in trade and investments, defence and security, health, education, research and innovation, energy and climate change.

Jaishankar travelled to France after participating in the Munich Security Conference in Germany last week.

France is among India’s closest strategic partners in Europe, and the two sides are also working with third countries in areas such as critical technologies and resilient supply chains.

During their talks, Jaishankar and Le Drian appreciated the close cooperation between India and France during the covid-19 pandemic and agreed on deepening the strategic partnership, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The “India-France Roadmap on the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance" envisages enhancing partnership in blue economy through institutional, economic, infrastructure and scientific cooperation, it said.

A readout from the French side said that under the road map, France and India will commit to “joint actions to make the Indo-Pacific an area of sustainable growth, rule of law and oceans protection".

