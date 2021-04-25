India, France begin annual joint naval exercise Varuna

The joint exercise will comprise various drills across the spectrum of maritime operations, “with the goal of fostering interoperability and mutual learning between the two navies and reinforcing their capability for joint action in a strategic area. In this respect, this exercise underscores the shared interests and commitment of both nations in promoting maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. It bears testimony to the vitality of the strategic partnership between France and India, which continued being strengthened despite the pandemic," the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}