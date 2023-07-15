During Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to France, New Delhi, and Paris signed an MoU to fabricate submarine and surface combatants and parts in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively for export. The move will boost PM Modi’s “Make in India" initiative as Mazagon Dockyards Limited will jointly develop and manufacture Scorpene class submarines with French Naval Group for a third country.

In addition to this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), and Naval Group France, a leader in European Naval Defence Industry to collaborate in the field of surface ship that caters to fulfil the requirement of India and International Naval forces.

India and France on Friday decided to extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine.

A roadmap for this project will be prepared between the French company Safran and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) before the end of this year. They also decided to support industrial cooperation for the motorization of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter [IMRH] programme with Safran Helicopter Engine.

THREE SUBMARINES MoU

An MoU has been signed between Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group for the construction of three submarines after the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron adopted ‘Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations’.

Both leaders applauded the collaboration between naval companies from both countries in sharing their expertise.

The leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group, which outlines the construction of three additional submarines as part of the P75 program.

SCORPENE SUBMARINES

The Scorpene Submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.