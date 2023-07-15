India, France sign MoU for construction of three Scorpene submarines2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 01:59 PM IST
India and France have signed an MoU to fabricate submarines and surface combatants in Mumbai and Kolkata for export, boosting PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, New Delhi, and Paris signed an MoU to fabricate submarine and surface combatants and parts in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively for export. The move will boost PM Modi’s “Make in India" initiative as Mazagon Dockyards Limited will jointly develop and manufacture Scorpene class submarines with French Naval Group for a third country.
