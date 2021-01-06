OPEN APP
India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow: MEA
Ajit Doval, national security advisor (Photo: Hindustan Times)
Ajit Doval, national security advisor (Photo: Hindustan Times)

India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow: MEA

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 05:12 PM IST PTI

NSA Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President

NEW DELHI : India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on Thursday and the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.

The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, the MEA said.

Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris, it said.

