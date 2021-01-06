India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow: MEA

India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow: MEA1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 05:12 PM IST
NSA Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President
NEW DELHI : India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on Thursday and the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.
Covid-19 vaccination: Second nation-wide dry run to take place on 8 Jan1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
After Pfizer, EU watchdog gives green light to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Cabinet approves plan to send skilled manpower from 14 sectors to Japan1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online
The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, the MEA said.
Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris, it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.