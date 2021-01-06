This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow: MEA
1 min read.05:12 PM IST
PTI
NSA Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President
NEW DELHI :
India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on Thursday and the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.