India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow: MEA

NSA Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President

NEW DELHI : India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on Thursday and the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris, it said.