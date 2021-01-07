India frequently using trade policy measures to encourage local production: WTO

India’s average tariff increased to 14.3% in FY21 from 13% in FY15 with the country’s policymakers frequently using trade policy measures to encourage domestic production and curb inflation, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in its latest Trade Policy Review for Asia’s third largest economy.

“While the overall goal remains to increase exports, since policymaking in India is largely focused on domestic issues, frequent use of trade policy is made to encourage domestic production and meet domestic inflation and supply objectives. Thus, changes are made as required to import and export restrictions and the tariff to ensure stable domestic supplies of key products," WTO secretariat said in its report, holding that frequent changes in import and export policy create uncertainty for economic actors.

A high level advisory group of WTO, in its report in September 2019, had said "international trade receives inadequate attention both in the Government and outside in India, with the inward focus being visible across most institutions both in the public and private sectors".

The report called for a reduction and rationalization of the tariff, in order to make it simple and more predictable and, with regard to agriculture, recommends that "there must not be a 'stop and start' policy on exports and imports of agricultural products because that prevents farmers from taking objective decisions on sowing different crops".

While India’s average agricultural tariff increased to 36.5% in FY21 from 36.4% in FY15, average non-agricultural tariff rose to 11.1% from 9.5% during the same period. The most important increase in non-agricultural goods included clothing, (from 10% to 19.6%), oil seeds, fats, oil and their products (from 26.7% to 35.1%), and sugars and confectionary (from 35.4% to 47%). In the case of non-agricultural products, the average tariff increased mainly as a result of an increase of duties levied on leather, rubber, footwear and travel goods from 12.8% to 15.4%.

India’s tariff rates range from zero to 150% with 67.8% of all tariff lines between 0% and 10%; 22.1% tariff lines bear rates higher than 10% and up to 30% and 4% tariff lines between with rates above 30%. “The most common tariff rates continue to be 10% (31.7%) and 7.5% (24.4%). The highest rates, above 60%, apply to products such as alcoholic beverages (150%), followed by animals and their products; fruit, vegetables and plants; coffee and tea; and certain motor vehicles, with tariffs of 100%," WTO said.

Trade policy reviews are an exercise, mandated in the WTO agreements, in which trade related policies of member countries are examined and evaluated at regular intervals. Significant developments that may have an impact on the global trading system are also monitored. India’s previous trade policy was conducted in 2015.

