India frequently using trade policy measures to encourage local production: WTO

While India’s average agricultural tariff increased to 36.5% in FY21 from 36.4% in FY15, average non-agricultural tariff rose to 11.1% from 9.5% during the same period. The most important increase in non-agricultural goods included clothing, (from 10% to 19.6%), oil seeds, fats, oil and their products (from 26.7% to 35.1%), and sugars and confectionary (from 35.4% to 47%). In the case of non-agricultural products, the average tariff increased mainly as a result of an increase of duties levied on leather, rubber, footwear and travel goods from 12.8% to 15.4%.