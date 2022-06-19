India fully protected interests of farmers, fishermen at WTO meet: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, who led the Indian delegation for the WTO talks, Sunday said the decisions taken at the WTO ministerial conference will further strengthen the role of the multi-lateral body in promoting global trade
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who led the Indian delegation for the WTO talks, Sunday said India has completely protected the interests of farmers and fishermen in the recently concluded WTO ministerial conference in Geneva.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who led the Indian delegation for the WTO talks, Sunday said India has completely protected the interests of farmers and fishermen in the recently concluded WTO ministerial conference in Geneva.
Goyal, who was attending an event in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, said the decisions taken at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial conference will further strengthen the role of the multi-lateral body in promoting global trade.
Goyal, who was attending an event in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, said the decisions taken at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial conference will further strengthen the role of the multi-lateral body in promoting global trade.
The four-day talks of the 164-member body, which started on June 12, ended on June 17 after hectic negotiations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The four-day talks of the 164-member body, which started on June 12, ended on June 17 after hectic negotiations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Members of the Geneva-based WTO on June 17 secured a 'Geneva Package' which included agreements on curbing harmful fishing subsidies and temporary patent waivers for the production of COVID-19 vaccines.
Members of the Geneva-based WTO on June 17 secured a 'Geneva Package' which included agreements on curbing harmful fishing subsidies and temporary patent waivers for the production of COVID-19 vaccines.
India championed the cause of the developing and under-developed countries, Goyal said.
India championed the cause of the developing and under-developed countries, Goyal said.
The union minister said at the WTO ministerial conference, we fully protected the interests of our farmers, MSMEs, and fishermen. There will be no burden on them. We protected their interests.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The union minister said at the WTO ministerial conference, we fully protected the interests of our farmers, MSMEs, and fishermen. There will be no burden on them. We protected their interests.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Checks are being placed on illegal fishing in the high seas and our fishermen will have full freedom in our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zones). Similarly, we have ensured the MSP (Minimum Support Price) stays and our farmer's interests have been fully protected," the minister added.
"Checks are being placed on illegal fishing in the high seas and our fishermen will have full freedom in our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zones). Similarly, we have ensured the MSP (Minimum Support Price) stays and our farmer's interests have been fully protected," the minister added.
Developed countries engaged in distant water fishing would not be able to provide subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities, he added.
Goyal said the tunnel is part of the redevelopment plan of ITPO site at Pragati Maidan. This state-of-the-art convention and exhibition centre will be ready in time for India's presidency of the G20 Summit in December next year, the minister added.
Goyal said the tunnel is part of the redevelopment plan of ITPO site at Pragati Maidan. This state-of-the-art convention and exhibition centre will be ready in time for India's presidency of the G20 Summit in December next year, the minister added.
Goyal criticized the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi ignoring the repeated reminders to fulfill its share of just 20% cost of the project.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Goyal criticized the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi ignoring the repeated reminders to fulfill its share of just 20% cost of the project.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"When Delhi government showed complete alacrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the central government will bear the entire cost of the project," Goyal added.
"When Delhi government showed complete alacrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the central government will bear the entire cost of the project," Goyal added.