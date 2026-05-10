NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to adopt a more modest highway construction target for fiscal 2027 (FY27) as it focuses on clearing delayed projects while attempting to revive private investment through the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.
Centre targets slower highway expansion in FY27, revives BOT model
SummaryThe government is likely to retain 10,000-km construction target this fiscal as it focuses on clearing delayed projects and bringing private capital back into road building through the BOT route.
NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to adopt a more modest highway construction target for fiscal 2027 (FY27) as it focuses on clearing delayed projects while attempting to revive private investment through the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.