Centre targets slower highway expansion in FY27, revives BOT model

The government is likely to target construction of 10,000 km in FY27, unchanged from the previous fiscal year, when actual construction fell short at about 9,400 km. The target marks a step-down from the record 13,814 km set for FY24 and about 12,500 km for FY25. Actual construction in those two years stood at 12,349 km and 10,660 km, respectively, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.