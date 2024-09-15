New Delhi: India held a series of bilateral meetings with key global partners, including the US, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the UK, Spain and the UAE, on the sidelines of the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting in Cuiabá, Brazil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discussions focused on multiple critical areas, such as climate-smart agriculture, food processing, trade barriers, and technological collaboration.

The Indian delegation, led by the msinister of state for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur, pursued partnerships to strengthen its agricultural sector and address global challenges like food security and climate change, the agriculture ministry said on Sunday.

The G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting was held from 12-13 September.

ICAR-EMBRAPA MoU A major highlight was the meeting between Thakur and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Fávaro. During the bilateral meeting, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Brazil’s EMBRAPA, which is expected to be completed before the G20 leaders' summit in November, the ministry release said.

Brazil is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit on 18-19 November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro and leaders from all member countries are expected to attend.

Besides, Brazil expressed interest in collaborating on ethanol production technology, a crucial area for India's climate goals, it said.

Thakur raised market access issues, seeking entry for Indian agricultural products such as sorghum, rapeseed and cotton, while Brazil requested market access for citrus, it said, adding that both sides were hopeful about resolving trade obstacles.

In a bilateral dialogue with Xochitl Torres Small, US's deputy secretary of agriculture, both sides agreed to advance cooperation in climate-smart agriculture, agricultural innovation, and crop insurance.

Market access issues India highlighted market access issues for fruits and vegetables, while the US requested expedited access for alfalfa hay fodder and both sides agreed to address these concerns through joint efforts, the ministry release said.

On 12 September, Thakur held discussions with Japan’s agriculture minister Sakamoto, focusing on technology, food processing, and market access. India sought the fast-tracking of pomegranates and grapes into the Japanese market, while Japan raised issues related to cedar wood exports.

In his meeting with Germany's parliamentary state secretary Ophelia Nick, Thakur emphasised the importance of regular India-German engagements. Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration in artificial intelligence in farming, agroecology, and organic agriculture.

Bilateral talks with the UK’s minister for food security, Daniel Zeichner, centered around transforming agriculture into a sustainable, tech-driven system. The UK expressed interest in India’s agricultural extension services, while both sides agreed on precision breeding and gene-editing collaborations.

Genomic tech cooperation In discussions with Spain’s agriculture minister, Luis Planas, the focus was on resolving veterinary certificate issues and exploring cooperation in genomic techniques, water use efficiency, and climate-resilient farming. The UAE also expressed interest in collaborating on vertical farming and sustainable agriculture.