India gains prominence among US ETF investors

“The US-based investors are focused on the India growth story, which is structural in nature. It is based on demographics, financial inclusion and smartphone penetration. As there are worries that the US dollar may continue falling, investors are allocating more to EMs and India is receiving more than its fair share of that allocation," said Amit Anand, co-founder, NextFins, which in October 2020 had launched Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF), the first US-based ETF to focus exclusively on India’s financials sector. The fund as of now has an AUM of around $3 million. Without divulging any details, Anand said NextFins has four more funds in the pipeline.