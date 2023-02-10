Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the grand old party by criticizing Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for repeatedly misusing Article 356 to topple state governments led by non-Congress parties.

He alleged that Congress dispensations including those led by former prime ministers Nehru and Gandhi used Article 356 of the Constitution at least 90 times to topple state governments of many regional outfits.

India Gandhi alone used Article 356 to topple governments of regional parties in states as many as 50 times, PM Modi said in the parliament.

The Prime Minister even raised questions on parties including DMK, TDP, and Left and the NCP of Sharad Pawar for aligning with the Congress which had toppled their governments in the past.

"Those who are standing with them in Kerala today, just remember, Left government was elected in Kerala which Pandit Nehru did not like. The first elected government was sent home within a short span of time. Today you are standing there, just remember what happened to you," he said.

He also sought to remind the DMK that the governments of stalwarts like M G Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu were also dismissed by the same Congress.

"MGR's soul must be watching where you are standing. Sitting here is the senior member of this House whom I always consider a respected leader, Mr. Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar ji was 35-40 years old in 1980. A young chief minister went out to serve his motherland, his government was also toppled, today he is there," Modi said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru government had used Article 356 six times till 1959. Then in the 1960s, it was used 11 times and Indira Gandhi after coming to power used the Article seven times between 1967 and 1969.

PM Modi further said if Nehru's name is not mentioned, some people get upset and their blood boils. They ask why Nehru's name is not mentioned.

"...if Nehru ji's name is left out by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I do not understand why anyone from his clan is afraid of keeping Nehru surname? Is there any shame in having the Nehru surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us," he said.

PM Modi's jibe at the Congress party came amid Opposition's demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg Research.

What is Article 356?

According to the Indian Constitution, Article 356 contains provisions for the imposition of ‘President’s Rule' in a state and the removal of the elected government.

“If the President, on receipt of a report from the Governor of the State or otherwise, is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution, the President may assume the functions of the state to himself."

(With inputs from agencies)