India GDP expected to grow 4.6-5% in third quarter of FY23
- India GDP data: Government to release third quarter GDP growth on February 28
The government is expected to release the third quarter GDP data on February 28. Experts and economists estimate that the India's economy grew 4.6%-5% during the October-December 2022 period.
