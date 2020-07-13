Home >News >India >India GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed: report
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

India GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed: report

2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 02:05 PM IST PTI

Economists at Bank of America Securities revise down their base case estimates on the real GDP within a week, and now expect it to contract by 4% because of a drop in economic activity

MUMBAI : A longer wait for a vaccine against COVID-19 virus may lead to a contraction of up to 7.5% in the Indian GDP in FY21, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.

Economists at Bank of America Securities also revised down their base case estimates on the real GDP within a week, and now expect it to contract by 4% because of a drop in economic activity.

It can be noted that multiple efforts to find a vaccine against the dreaded virus are on both globally as well domestically, but no timelines have been announced yet.

Many analysts are expecting the Indian economy to contract by 5% in FY21 as a result of the nationwide lockdowns, with some also estimating a contraction of up to 7.2% in the GDP.

"India's real GDP will likely contract by 7.5% if the global economy has to wait for a vaccine discovery for a year," the BofA analysts said, calling this as the "bear case".

A base case is the most probable case or expected case. While a bear case means a typically pessimistic case.

The analysts, who were earlier estimating a 5% contraction in the worst case scenario, said every month of lockdown is costing 1 percentage point from a yearly growth perspective for the Indian economy.

In response, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut rates by another 2 percentage points in FY21, they said.

Citing movement on a proprietary indicator on economic activity, it said the indicator fell 20.6% in May after the 29.7% fall in April. Industrial production contracted by 34.7% in May, atop April's 57.6%, it said, estimating the Q1 GDP to contract to 18%.

As the cases of COVID-19 infections have trebled since the country began getting into an unlock phase, the present restrictions will get extended to mid-September as against an earlier projection of mid-August, the economists said, adding a full restart of activities will only be possible by mid-October.

Apart from this, several states are imposing localised lockdowns like the ones across many urban centres in Maharashtra.

"As a result, we now expect FY21 GDP to contract by another 1% to 4%," they said.

The RBI is estimated to cut rates by 0.75% more in the current fiscal as a base case, the Centre's fiscal deficit will come at 6.85% of GDP as against the budgeted 3.5% and the overall fiscal deficit will be at 10.7%, it said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Concerns remain. Having recovered steadily in the beginning of June, parameters such as retail and recreation, transport hubs, parks, workplaces still remained below the ‘baseline’. (HT)

Google mobility trends indicate Indian economy hobbling back to normalcy

2 min read . 08 Jul 2020
Economic activity-wise annual forecast indicated a median growth of 2.7% for agriculture and allied activities for 2020-21. (Photo: Mint)

Ficci survey estimates FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory

5 min read . 12 Jul 2020
A vaccine volunteer receives an injection at a hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. (AP)

The unprecedented race for the covid-19 vaccine, in five charts

4 min read . 12:32 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout