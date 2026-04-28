A decade has passed since India began rebuilding inclusive and progressive infrastructure for women, with the gender budget hitting ₹5 trillion in 2026-27. This represents around 9% of the Centre’s total expenditure.
The ₹5 trillion question: Is India’s gender budget delivering for women entrepreneurs?
SummaryDespite a ₹5 trillion gender budget, India’s push for women’s inclusion faces a severe data and information gap, where it is not clear if women beneficiaries are gaining business ownership.
A decade has passed since India began rebuilding inclusive and progressive infrastructure for women, with the gender budget hitting ₹5 trillion in 2026-27. This represents around 9% of the Centre’s total expenditure.