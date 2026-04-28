The ₹5 trillion question: Is India’s gender budget delivering for women entrepreneurs?

Ladder limits

The most evidence of the bottleneck in creating women entrepreneurs is found in the Mudra Yojana loan ladder, designed to facilitate the transition of borrowers from the ‘Shishu’ tier (up to ₹50,000) to the ‘Tarun’ tier (up to ₹10 lakh). The current data highlights a severe gap in women’s participation at the higher level, with their share dropping 26 percentage points between the bottom and the top tier. While women dominate the entry-level Shishu category (68%), they comprise only 42% of Tarun borrowers. This suggests that for the vast majority of women, these loans act as a safety net for household consumption or micro-scale activities rather than growth capital for scaling a competitive business. The obstacle is also technical since moving to the Tarun level requires current accounts, audited balance sheets, and formal documentation that the informal, home-based entrepreneur, such as a village-level food processor, cannot easily maintain.