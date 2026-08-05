India generates 1.7 Lakh tonnes of municipal waste daily; nearly 40% not formally processed: Report

India has made substantial progress in collecting municipal waste, but processing has not kept pace, according to a new report released on Wednesday, 5 August.

Of approximately 170,000 tonnes of municipal waste generated each day, around 104,000 tonnes is processed, according to the report by the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD) and Gateway Research.

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The remaining waste either reaches disposal sites unprocessed or remains in the gap recorded in official data, says the report titled ‘Municipal Solid Waste Management in India: Policy and Technology Pathways for Climate Action,’

The studey found India collects more than 90 per ent of the municipal solid waste it generates, but nearly 40 per cent does not enter formal processing. It argues that the next phase of India’s waste-management effort must therefore extend beyond collection and focus on segregation, processing, material recovery and safe disposal.

Organic material forms of waste The report finds that organic material forms between 40 per cent and 60 per cent of India’s municipal waste stream. Better segregation and treatment of this material through options such as composting and biomethanation could prevent substantial volumes of waste from reaching dumpsites while creating useful products and economic value, it said.

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“India has made real progress in ensuring that waste is collected. The next task is to ensure that what is collected is not simply moved from the doorstep to a dumpsite,” said Zerin Osho, Director, India Program, IGSD, and President, Gateway Research said.

The report was released an event in New Delhi on Wednesda that brought together representatives of urban local bodies, policymakers, waste-management practitioners, researchers, environmental organisations, industry and development partners.

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The report was released an event in New Delhi on Wednesda that brought together representatives of urban local bodies, policymakers, waste-management practitioners, researchers, environmental organisations, industry and development partners.

“Clearing old dumpsites without changing how fresh waste is segregated and processed would only allow the problem to rebuild itself. India must address both at the same time. The opportunity is to turn better waste management into cleaner cities, stronger local economies and rapid reductions in methane emissions," Osho said.

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Gateway Research is a policy research organisation working on climate, environment and sustainable development, with a focus on translating evidence into practical policy and implementation pathways.

‘Fragmentation a major challenge’ “Fragmentation of institutional roles is a major challenge affecting accountability. We do have rules clearly defining responsibilities, but still there is limited enforcement of compliance and accountability," said Gaurav Verma, National Institute of Urban Affairs.

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India has made real progress in ensuring that waste is collected. The next task is to ensure that what is collected is not simply moved from the doorstep to a dumpsite.

“Other specific issues which need to be addressed include municipal finances, a binding constraint; limited innovative financing tools and, often, limited capacity at the last mile to deal appropriately with waste,” Verma said

Here are key findings of the report:

Municipal spending remains concentrated on collection and transportation . Between 60% and 70% of expenditure goes towards street sweeping and collection, with a further 20% to 30% spent on transportation. This leaves a comparatively small share for processing and scientific disposal.

Segregation often breaks down after waste leaves the doorstep . Collection vehicles, contracts and transfer systems are frequently not designed to keep different waste streams separate until they reach processing facilities .

Legacy-dumpsite remediation alone will not prevent the problem from recurring . Cities must clear accumulated waste while simultaneously improving the management of newly generated waste.

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Integrated action could deliver major climate gains. The report’s modelling estimates that combining legacy-site remediation with reforms across the fresh-waste chain could reduce waste-sector methane emissions by around 99% within 10–15 years and bring them close to zero by 2047. “In terms of human-caused methane emissions, waste is the third-largest sector contributing 20% methane emissions. We also know that waste sector emissions are driven by urbanization and unregulated waste streams esp in the Global South. Findings from these reports thus become crucial to formulate the right pathways for a sustainable future," said Vidvatta Sharma of the Global Methane Hub.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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