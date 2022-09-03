India, Germany exchange views on UN and mutual interests

As members of the G4 grouping, both sides agreed to work together to accelerate the intergovernmental negotiations on reforms of the UN Security Council, with an overall objective to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe.
In keeping with their strategic partnership, India and Germany exchanged views on a range of UN and multilateral issues of mutual interest, during the consultations meeting on United Nations and other multilateral issues in Berlin.
Joint secretary (UN-Political) in Ministry of External Affairs Prakash Gupta led the Indian delegation while Günter Sautter, director general for international order, the United Nations and Arms Control, German Foreign Office led the German delegation.
Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that in keeping with their strategic partnership, the two sides exchanged views on a range of UN and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
Both sides also briefed each other on their respective priorities for the upcoming 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.
The German side was briefed on India’s initiatives during its upcoming Presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December this year.
India last held the presidency of the UNSC in August 2021 during which it led discussions on maritime security, UN peacekeeping, terrorism and the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan.
As members of the G4 grouping, both sides agreed to work together to accelerate the intergovernmental negotiations on reforms of the UN Security Council, with an overall objective to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe.
The ministry said, India and Germany also agreed to continue deepening their multilateral cooperation on global issues of mutual interest including counterterrorism and UN peacekeeping.
As of 31st May 2022, India was the third largest contributor of military and police personnel to UN peacekeeping missions with a total count of 5, 768 personnel deployed.
During India’s previous presidency of the UNSC in 2021, peacekeeping was at the top of New Delhi’s agenda. India successfully steered the passage of a resolution on protecting UN peacekeepers while external affairs minister S. Jaishankar also chaired a session on technology and peacekeeping.
