India-Germany flights recommence after three-week impasse

Under the bilateral air bubble arrangement, flight services between India and Germany have recommenced on Wednesday. Now, Lufthansa and Air India will operate 10 and seven flights, respectively, per week, according to Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri .

This agreement is reportedly for two months.

The German carrier had three weeks back on 29 September announced suspension of all its "planned flights" between India and Germany till 20 October, citing "unexpected rejection" of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities.

Reportedly, the disagreement between the two sides was primarily due to the fewer number of flights allowed to Air India (3-4 weekly) as compared to those allowed to Lufthansa (20 weekly).

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "Flights between India & Germany recommence under air bubble arrangement. Lufthansa will operate from Delhi (4 days), Mumbai (3 days) & Bengaluru (3 days). @airindiain will operate 5 weekly flights from Delhi & 2 every week from Bengaluru to Frankfurt."

While announcing cancellation of its air services from 30 September, Lufthansa airline had said it had applied for continuation of special flights it was allowed to operate until the end of September.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA, however, said, "As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them."

It, however, continued negotiations over the issues, resulting in resumption of services between the two countries.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

India has formed such arrangements with 18 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

