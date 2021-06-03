This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India, Germany hold bilateral consultations on UN issues
1 min read.09:39 PM ISTANI
The German delegation was led by Antje Leendertse, State Secretary for Germany with officials from International Order and the United Nations Desks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Embassy at New Delhi
New Delhi:India and Germany on Thursday held bilateral consultation during which both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda.
According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussion took place virtually, wherein both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UN agenda.
T Shri Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the UN and Europe West Divisions of MEA and the Embassy of India in Berlin.
"The Indian delegation briefed the German side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda," the statement read.
