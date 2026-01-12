‘India, Germany turning shared history into modern partnership’: PM Modi after meeting Chancellor Merz – Top quotes

Highlighting India and Germany’s deep historical links and growing strategic convergence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 12 January that the two nations are transforming a shared legacy into a modern partnership. This relationship, Prime Minister Modi said, is driven by trade, technology, clean energy and people-to-people ties.
Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi recalled the role of Indian thinkers and freedom fighters in shaping Germany’s intellectual and political landscape.
From Rabindranath Tagore’s literary influence and Swami Vivekananda’s philosophical impact to Madam Cama unfurling India’s freedom flag on German soil, PM Modi said the historical bond now forms the foundation of a future-oriented partnership.
PM Modi said that India-Germany bilateral trade has reached its highest level ever, surpassing the $50 billion mark while noting that over 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India, reflecting confidence in the Indian economy and its growth potential.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad as part of the latter's first official visit to India.
The German Chancellor is on a two-day official visit to India. The visit coincides with the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Germany.
PM Modi called Merz’s visit significant and said it was the German Chancellor’s first trip to India and Asia since assuming office, underscoring the importance Berlin attaches to ties with New Delhi. PM Modi noted that the visit coincides with a significant milestone, as India and Germany have completed 25 years of strategic partnership and 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Prior to their meeting in the morning, PM Modi warmly welcomed the German Chancellor to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, marking the German leader's first official visit to India since taking office.
After his arrival at the Ashram, both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.
Following this, both leaders jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India. They were also seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.
In his remarks at the joint press conference, Chancellor Merz said that Germany aims to elevate its ties with India to a higher level and thanked Modi for inviting him to Gujarat, describing it as a gesture of deep friendship and trust.
Merz's visit follows discussions between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada and precedes the India–EU Summit, scheduled for 27 January.
(With agency inputs)
