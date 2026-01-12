‘India, Germany turning shared history into modern partnership’: PM Modi after meeting Chancellor Merz – Top quotes

Highlighting India and Germany’s deep historical links and growing strategic convergence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 12 January that the two nations are transforming a shared legacy into a modern partnership. This relationship, Prime Minister Modi said, is driven by trade, technology, clean energy and people-to-people ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi recalled the role of Indian thinkers and freedom fighters in shaping Germany’s intellectual and political landscape.

From Rabindranath Tagore’s literary influence and Swami Vivekananda’s philosophical impact to Madam Cama unfurling India’s freedom flag on German soil, PM Modi said the historical bond now forms the foundation of a future-oriented partnership.

PM Modi said that India-Germany bilateral trade has reached its highest level ever, surpassing the $50 billion mark while noting that over 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India, reflecting confidence in the Indian economy and its growth potential.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad as part of the latter's first official visit to India.

The German Chancellor is on a two-day official visit to India. The visit coincides with the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Germany.

Merz's First India Visit PM Modi called Merz’s visit significant and said it was the German Chancellor’s first trip to India and Asia since assuming office, underscoring the importance Berlin attaches to ties with New Delhi. PM Modi noted that the visit coincides with a significant milestone, as India and Germany have completed 25 years of strategic partnership and 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Prior to their meeting in the morning, PM Modi warmly welcomed the German Chancellor to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, marking the German leader's first official visit to India since taking office.

After his arrival at the Ashram, both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.

Kite Festival 2026 Following this, both leaders jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India. They were also seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

In his remarks at the joint press conference, Chancellor Merz said that Germany aims to elevate its ties with India to a higher level and thanked Modi for inviting him to Gujarat, describing it as a gesture of deep friendship and trust.

Merz's visit follows discussions between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada and precedes the India–EU Summit, scheduled for 27 January.

What PM Modi said India and Germany share historical and deep people-to-people ties. Rabindranath Tagore's works gave a new perspective to the intellectual world of Germany. Swami Vivekananda's philosophy inspired all of Europe, including Germany, and Madam Cama gave global recognition to our aspirations for independence by unfurling the flag of India's freedom for the first time in Germany. Today, we are transforming this historical connection into a modern partnership.

Our bilateral trade has reached its highest level ever, surpassing the 50 billion dollar mark. More than 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India. This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the immense opportunities available here.

India and Germany share common priorities in the field of renewable energy. To further enhance this cooperation, we have decided to establish the India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This will serve as a shared platform for knowledge, technology, and innovation.

As a Chancellor, this is Friedrich Merz's first visit to India, and indeed to Asia. This is strong evidence of the deep importance he attaches to relations with India. India is fully committed to further strengthening its friendship and partnership with Germany.

Last year, we completed 25 years of our strategic partnership, and this year, we are also celebrating 75 years of our diplomatic relations. These milestones are not merely achievements of time. They are symbols of our shared ambitions, mutual trust, and ever-strengthening cooperation.

Close cooperation between economies like those of India and Germany is essential for the well-being of all humanity. Growing trade and investment ties have given new energy to our strategic partnership.

Special emphasis has been placed on development, migration, mobility, and skill enhancement. India's talented youth are making a significant contribution to the German economy.

The Joint Declaration of Intent on the Global Skills Partnership issued today is a symbol of this trust. This will particularly facilitate the movement of healthcare professionals.

India stands for the peaceful resolution of all problems and disputes and supports all efforts being made in this direction. We are unanimous that terrorism is the ultimate evil of humanity. India and Germany will come together and continue to fight it resolutely. What did German Chancellor Friedrich Merz say? We are jointly pursuing new projects in areas such as climate, energy, urban development, and urban mobility. The new mega-project by companies from both countries in green hydrogen is poised to be a game-changer for the future of energy.

India and Germany are collaborating to establish secure, trusted, and resilient supply chains. The MoUs signed today on all these subjects will give new momentum and strength to our cooperation. The growing cooperation in defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision.

